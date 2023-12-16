Two of the league's top scorers take the court when Donovan Mitchell (ninth, 27.6 PPG) and the Cleveland Cavaliers (13-12) host Trae Young (eighth, 27.7 PPG) and the Atlanta Hawks (10-14) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on NBA TV, BSOH, and BSSE. The Cavaliers are 2.5-point favorites.

Cavaliers vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSOH, and BSSE

Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Cavaliers vs. Hawks Score Prediction

Prediction: Cavaliers 119 - Hawks 114

Cavaliers vs Hawks Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Cavaliers vs. Hawks

Pick ATS: Cavaliers (- 2.5)

Cavaliers (- 2.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Cavaliers (-4.3)

Cavaliers (-4.3) Pick OU: Under (240.5)



Under (240.5) Computer Predicted Total: 233.2

The Cavaliers have put together a 12-13-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 6-18-0 mark from the Hawks.

Cleveland (4-6) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 2.5 points or more this season (40%) than Atlanta (2-6) does as a 2.5+-point underdog (25%).

Atlanta and its opponents have gone over the total 62.5% of the time this season (15 out of 24). That's more often than Cleveland and its opponents have (12 out of 25).

As a moneyline underdog this year, the Hawks are 4-8, while the Cavaliers are 9-6 as moneyline favorites.

Cavaliers Performance Insights

The Cavaliers are posting 110.5 points per game (25th-ranked in NBA) this year, while giving up 110.9 points per contest (eighth-ranked).

Cleveland ranks 14th in the NBA with 44.1 rebounds per game so far this year. Meanwhile, it ranks 12th with 43.6 rebounds allowed per contest.

In terms of assists, the Cavaliers are averaging just 24.9 assists per contest (fifth-worst in league).

With 14 turnovers per game, Cleveland is 21st in the NBA. It forces 14.1 turnovers per contest, which ranks ninth in the league.

The Cavaliers rank fifth-worst in the NBA with a 34.5% shooting percentage from three-point land. Meanwhile, they are draining 11.4 treys per game (25th-ranked in league).

