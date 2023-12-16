Cavaliers vs. Hawks December 16 Tickets & Start Time
The Atlanta Hawks (9-10) will lean on Trae Young (10th in NBA, 27.1 points per game) to help them take down Donovan Mitchell (10th in league, 27.1) and the Cleveland Cavaliers (11-9) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, at 7:30 PM ET on NBA TV, BSOH, and BSSE.
Cavaliers vs. Hawks Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA TV, BSOH, BSSE
Cavaliers Players to Watch
- Evan Mobley averages 16 points, 3 assists and 10.8 boards per game.
- Mitchell posts 27.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game, shooting 44.8% from the field and 34.4% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game.
- Max Strus puts up 14.4 points, 5.5 boards and 4 assists per contest, shooting 43.9% from the field and 37.9% from downtown with 2.9 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Darius Garland averages 19.3 points, 5.9 assists and 2.7 rebounds.
- Jarrett Allen averages 13.8 points, 8.1 boards and 2.3 assists per contest, shooting 69.2% from the floor (third in NBA).
Hawks Players to Watch
- Young is averaging 27.1 points, 2.9 rebounds and 10.7 assists per game. He's also sinking 40.9% of his shots from the floor and 35.3% from 3-point range, with 3.1 triples per game.
- The Hawks are receiving 20.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game from Dejounte Murray this season.
- Clint Capela gives the Hawks 10.6 points, 10.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest while putting up 0.7 steals and 1.7 blocked shots (10th in league).
- Bogdan Bogdanovic gets the Hawks 15.7 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest while delivering 1.5 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Saddiq Bey gets the Hawks 12.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game while delivering 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
Cavaliers vs. Hawks Stat Comparison
|Cavaliers
|Hawks
|110.8
|Points Avg.
|123.2
|111.2
|Points Allowed Avg.
|122.8
|47.7%
|Field Goal %
|47.2%
|34.3%
|Three Point %
|37.2%
