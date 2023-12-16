The Atlanta Hawks (9-10) will lean on Trae Young (10th in NBA, 27.1 points per game) to help them take down Donovan Mitchell (10th in league, 27.1) and the Cleveland Cavaliers (11-9) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, at 7:30 PM ET on NBA TV, BSOH, and BSSE.

Cavaliers vs. Hawks Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 16

Saturday, December 16 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA TV, BSOH, BSSE

Cavaliers Players to Watch

Evan Mobley averages 16 points, 3 assists and 10.8 boards per game.

Mitchell posts 27.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game, shooting 44.8% from the field and 34.4% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Max Strus puts up 14.4 points, 5.5 boards and 4 assists per contest, shooting 43.9% from the field and 37.9% from downtown with 2.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

Darius Garland averages 19.3 points, 5.9 assists and 2.7 rebounds.

Jarrett Allen averages 13.8 points, 8.1 boards and 2.3 assists per contest, shooting 69.2% from the floor (third in NBA).

Hawks Players to Watch

Young is averaging 27.1 points, 2.9 rebounds and 10.7 assists per game. He's also sinking 40.9% of his shots from the floor and 35.3% from 3-point range, with 3.1 triples per game.

The Hawks are receiving 20.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game from Dejounte Murray this season.

Clint Capela gives the Hawks 10.6 points, 10.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest while putting up 0.7 steals and 1.7 blocked shots (10th in league).

Bogdan Bogdanovic gets the Hawks 15.7 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest while delivering 1.5 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Saddiq Bey gets the Hawks 12.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game while delivering 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Cavaliers vs. Hawks Stat Comparison

Cavaliers Hawks 110.8 Points Avg. 123.2 111.2 Points Allowed Avg. 122.8 47.7% Field Goal % 47.2% 34.3% Three Point % 37.2%

