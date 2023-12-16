Donovan Mitchell, Top Cavaliers Players to Watch vs. the Hawks - December 16
The Cleveland Cavaliers (13-12) and the Atlanta Hawks (10-14) are set to square off on Saturday at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, with a start time of 7:30 PM ET. When these two squads hit the court, Donovan Mitchell and Trae Young are two players to watch.
How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Hawks
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSOH, BSSE
Cavaliers' Last Game
The Cavaliers lost their previous game to the Celtics, 116-107, on Thursday. Mitchell was their top scorer with 31 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Donovan Mitchell
|31
|8
|6
|1
|0
|2
|Caris LeVert
|26
|3
|5
|3
|1
|3
|Darius Garland
|19
|2
|3
|2
|0
|3
Cavaliers vs Hawks Additional Info
Cavaliers Players to Watch
- Mitchell averages 27.6 points, 5.9 boards and 5.1 assists per game, making 45.5% of shots from the floor and 34.5% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game.
- Max Strus puts up 13.7 points, 5.5 boards and 3.8 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks.
- Jarrett Allen averages 12.4 points, 8.2 boards and 2.4 assists per game, shooting 66.7% from the floor (fourth in league).
- Caris LeVert averages 15.3 points, 3.6 boards and 3.6 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks.
- Georges Niang's numbers on the season are 7.9 points, 3.8 boards and 1.2 assists per contest, shooting 40.3% from the floor and 34.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Donovan Mitchell
|25.9
|6.8
|4.9
|1.8
|0.2
|2.5
|Darius Garland
|21.1
|2.6
|6.1
|1.6
|0.1
|2.1
|Jarrett Allen
|12.1
|8.9
|2.5
|1.0
|0.8
|0.0
|Max Strus
|13.1
|5.3
|3.7
|0.9
|0.3
|2.7
|Evan Mobley
|8.9
|6.3
|1.4
|0.7
|1.1
|0.1
