Best Bets, Odds for the Colts vs. Steelers Game – Week 15
The Pittsburgh Steelers (7-6) visit the Indianapolis Colts (7-6) at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday, December 16, 2023, and best bets information is available.
When is Colts vs. Steelers?
- Game Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Time: 4:30 PM ET
- TV: NFL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Best Moneyline Bet
- The model projects the Colts to win, just as BetMGM does, but the model favors them by slightly more points (3.4 to 1).
- The Colts have an implied win probability, based on the moneyline, of 54.1%.
- The Colts have won all four of the games they have been the moneyline favorite this season.
- Indianapolis has won all four games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -118 or shorter.
- The Steelers have entered the game as underdogs seven times this season and won four of those games.
- This season, Pittsburgh has won four of its seven games when it is the underdog by at least -102 on the moneyline.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Indianapolis (-1)
- The Colts have covered the spread eight times this season (8-5-0).
- In games they have played as 1-point favorites or more, Indianapolis has a perfect ATS record of 5-0.
- The Steelers have covered the spread seven times over 13 games with a set spread.
- In games as an underdog by 1 point or more so far this year, the Steelers have gone 4-3 against the spread.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (42.5)
- The two teams average a combined 2.1 fewer points per game (40.4) than this game's total of 42.5 points.
- The Colts and the Steelers have seen their opponents average a combined 2.1 more points per game than the point total of 42.5 set in this matchup.
- Nine of the Colts' 13 games with a set total have hit the over (69.2%).
- Steelers games have hit the over in three out of 13 opportunities (23.1%).
Zack Moss Rushing Attempts (Our pick: 18.5/Under)
|Games
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|12
|62.6
|5
|14.3
|1
Mitchell Trubisky Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 0.5/Over)
|Games
|Pass YPG
|Pass TDs
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|4
|115.8
|3
|13.3
|1
