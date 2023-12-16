The Pittsburgh Steelers (7-6) visit the Indianapolis Colts (7-6) at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday, December 16, 2023, and best bets information is available.

When is Colts vs. Steelers?

Game Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV: NFL Network

NFL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Moneyline Bet

The model projects the Colts to win, just as BetMGM does, but the model favors them by slightly more points (3.4 to 1).

The Colts have an implied win probability, based on the moneyline, of 54.1%.

The Colts have won all four of the games they have been the moneyline favorite this season.

Indianapolis has won all four games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -118 or shorter.

The Steelers have entered the game as underdogs seven times this season and won four of those games.

This season, Pittsburgh has won four of its seven games when it is the underdog by at least -102 on the moneyline.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Indianapolis (-1)



Indianapolis (-1) The Colts have covered the spread eight times this season (8-5-0).

In games they have played as 1-point favorites or more, Indianapolis has a perfect ATS record of 5-0.

The Steelers have covered the spread seven times over 13 games with a set spread.

In games as an underdog by 1 point or more so far this year, the Steelers have gone 4-3 against the spread.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (42.5)



Over (42.5) The two teams average a combined 2.1 fewer points per game (40.4) than this game's total of 42.5 points.

The Colts and the Steelers have seen their opponents average a combined 2.1 more points per game than the point total of 42.5 set in this matchup.

Nine of the Colts' 13 games with a set total have hit the over (69.2%).

Steelers games have hit the over in three out of 13 opportunities (23.1%).

Zack Moss Rushing Attempts (Our pick: 18.5/Under)

Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 12 62.6 5 14.3 1

Mitchell Trubisky Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 0.5/Over)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs 4 115.8 3 13.3 1

