Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Connor Heyward will be up against the Indianapolis Colts and their 17th-ranked passing defense in Week 15, with kickoff at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday.

Heyward has totaled 163 receiving yards (14.8 per game), hauling in 21 balls out of 32 targets this year.

Heyward vs. the Colts

Heyward vs the Colts (since 2021): 1 GP / 0 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 0 REC YPG / REC TD Five players have racked up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Indianapolis in the 2023 season.

14 players have caught a TD pass against the Colts this year.

One opposing player has caught at least two TD passes in matchups with Indianapolis on the season.

The pass defense of the Colts is giving up 226.1 yards per outing this year, which ranks 17th in the NFL.

The Colts' defense ranks eighth in the NFL with 15 passing TDs allowed so far this year.

Steelers Player Previews

Connor Heyward Receiving Props vs. the Colts

Receiving Yards: 3.5 (-111)

Heyward Receiving Insights

Heyward, in the receiving game, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop in three of four games this year.

Heyward has received 7.8% of his team's 409 passing attempts this season (32 targets).

He has been targeted 32 times this season, averaging 5.1 yards per target.

Heyward does not have a TD reception this year in 10 games.

With three red zone targets, Heyward has been on the receiving end of 8.3% of his team's 36 red zone pass attempts.

Heyward's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Patriots 12/7/2023 Week 14 2 TAR / 2 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cardinals 12/3/2023 Week 13 2 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bengals 11/26/2023 Week 12 2 TAR / 2 REC / 11 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Packers 11/12/2023 Week 10 4 TAR / 3 REC / 32 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Titans 11/2/2023 Week 9 3 TAR / 2 REC / 16 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

