The Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts are slated to meet in a Week 15 matchup at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday. Will Connor Heyward get into the end zone in this contest? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and dissect his recent numbers and trends.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Heyward will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Connor Heyward score a touchdown against the Colts?

Odds to score a TD this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a TD)

Heyward has grabbed 21 balls (on 32 targets) for 163 yards (14.8 per game) this campaign.

Heyward does not have a TD reception this season in 10 games.

Connor Heyward Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 49ers 4 2 19 0 Week 3 @Raiders 2 0 0 0 Week 5 Ravens 4 3 23 0 Week 7 @Rams 3 2 23 0 Week 8 Jaguars 6 5 24 0 Week 9 Titans 3 2 16 0 Week 10 Packers 4 3 32 0 Week 12 @Bengals 2 2 11 0 Week 13 Cardinals 2 0 0 0 Week 14 Patriots 2 2 15 0

Rep Connor Heyward with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.