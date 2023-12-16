Will Diontae Johnson Score a Touchdown Against the Colts in Week 15?
The Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts are set to play in a Week 15 matchup at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday. Will Diontae Johnson score a touchdown in this tilt? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and analyze his recent numbers and trends.
Will Diontae Johnson score a touchdown against the Colts?
Odds to score a TD this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a TD)
- Johnson has 475 yards receiving on 37 receptions (67 targets), with three TDs, averaging 52.8 yards per game.
- Johnson has three games with a touchdown catch this year (out of nine played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.
Diontae Johnson Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|49ers
|6
|3
|48
|0
|Week 7
|@Rams
|6
|5
|79
|0
|Week 8
|Jaguars
|14
|8
|85
|0
|Week 9
|Titans
|9
|7
|90
|1
|Week 10
|Packers
|4
|1
|17
|0
|Week 11
|@Browns
|8
|2
|16
|0
|Week 12
|@Bengals
|8
|4
|50
|0
|Week 13
|Cardinals
|5
|4
|33
|1
|Week 14
|Patriots
|7
|3
|57
|1
