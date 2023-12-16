Trae Young's Atlanta Hawks (10-14) and Donovan Mitchell's Cleveland Cavaliers (13-12) square off at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Saturday, December 16, tipping off at 7:30 PM ET.

Cavaliers vs. Hawks Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, BSOH, and BSSE

NBA TV, BSOH, and BSSE Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Donovan Mitchell vs. Trae Young Fantasy Comparison

Stat Donovan Mitchell Trae Young Total Fantasy Pts 881.4 1018.6 Fantasy Pts Per Game 44.1 46.3 Fantasy Rank 12 9

Donovan Mitchell vs. Trae Young Insights

Donovan Mitchell & the Cavaliers

Mitchell's numbers on the season are 27.6 points, 5.1 assists and 5.9 boards per game.

The Cavaliers average 110.5 points per game (25th in the league) while allowing 110.9 per contest (eighth in the NBA). They have a -11 scoring differential overall.

Cleveland is 14th in the NBA at 44.1 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 43.6 its opponents average.

The Cavaliers connect on 11.4 three-pointers per game (25th in the league) at a 34.5% rate (26th in the NBA), compared to the 12.2 their opponents make while shooting 36.1% from deep.

Cleveland has committed 14 turnovers per game (21st in NBA action) while forcing 14.1 (ninth in the league).

Trae Young & the Hawks

Young's averages for the season are 27.7 points, 2.9 rebounds and 10.8 assists, making 42.3% of his shots from the field and 36.6% from 3-point range, with 3.2 triples per contest (seventh in league).

The Hawks put up 122.6 points per game (third in league) while giving up 122.5 per outing (28th in NBA). They have a +2 scoring differential.

Atlanta records 44.8 rebounds per game (10th in league), compared to the 44.1 of its opponents.

The Hawks hit 14.2 three-pointers per game (seventh-most in the league), while their opponents have made 13.5 on average.

Atlanta has won the turnover battle by 1.9 per game, committing 13.2 (14th in NBA) while forcing 15.1 (fifth in league).

Donovan Mitchell vs. Trae Young Advanced Stats

Stat Donovan Mitchell Trae Young Plus/Minus Per Game 3.3 0.5 Usage Percentage 32% 32.2% True Shooting Pct 58.1% 57.6% Total Rebound Pct 8.9% 4.4% Assist Pct 24.1% 44.5%

