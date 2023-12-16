Will Drew O'Connor Score a Goal Against the Maple Leafs on December 16?
For those wanting to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Drew O'Connor a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.
Will Drew O'Connor score a goal against the Maple Leafs?
Odds to score a goal this game: +430 (Bet $10 to win $43.00 if he scores a goal)
O'Connor stats and insights
- O'Connor has scored in two of 28 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has attempted one shot in one game against the Maple Leafs this season, but has not scored.
- O'Connor has no points on the power play.
- He has a 3.9% shooting percentage, attempting 1.8 shots per game.
Maple Leafs defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Maple Leafs are conceding 89 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 16th in the league.
- So far this season, the Maple Leafs have shut out opponents once while averaging 21.2 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.
O'Connor recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/13/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|0
|1
|18:09
|Away
|W 4-3 SO
|12/12/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|17:14
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/8/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|17:07
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/6/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|15:02
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/4/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|17:29
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
|12/2/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|18:12
|Home
|L 4-3 SO
|11/30/2023
|Lightning
|1
|1
|0
|15:57
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/28/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|16:12
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/25/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|18:03
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|17:31
|Away
|L 3-2
Penguins vs. Maple Leafs game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
