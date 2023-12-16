On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Pittsburgh Penguins square off with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Is Erik Karlsson going to light the lamp in this matchup? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Erik Karlsson score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +390 (Bet $10 to win $39.00 if he scores a goal)

Karlsson stats and insights

  • Karlsson has scored in five of 28 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • He has scored one goal against the Maple Leafs this season in one game (two shots).
  • On the power play, Karlsson has accumulated two goals and four assists.
  • Karlsson averages 2.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.3%.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

  • The Maple Leafs are 16th in goals allowed, conceding 89 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Maple Leafs have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 21.2 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.

Karlsson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/13/2023 Canadiens 2 0 2 27:22 Away W 4-3 SO
12/12/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 23:21 Home W 4-2
12/8/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 25:38 Away L 3-1
12/6/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 25:45 Away L 3-1
12/4/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 27:26 Away L 2-1 OT
12/2/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 27:20 Home L 4-3 SO
11/30/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 24:14 Away W 4-2
11/28/2023 Predators 0 0 0 21:57 Away L 3-2 OT
11/25/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 21:21 Home W 3-2
11/24/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 24:48 Away L 3-2

Penguins vs. Maple Leafs game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

