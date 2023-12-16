The Pittsburgh Penguins, including Erik Karlsson, will be on the ice Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Prop bets for Karlsson are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Erik Karlsson vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -167)

0.5 points (Over odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -115)

Karlsson Season Stats Insights

Karlsson has averaged 24:32 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +12).

Karlsson has scored a goal in five of 28 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Karlsson has a point in 13 of 28 games this year, with multiple points in seven of them.

Karlsson has an assist in 11 of 28 games played this season, including multiple assists four times.

The implied probability that Karlsson goes over his points over/under is 62.5%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Karlsson going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 53.5%.

Karlsson Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs have conceded 89 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 16th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's +6 goal differential ranks 13th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Toronto 28 Games 3 21 Points 4 6 Goals 2 15 Assists 2

