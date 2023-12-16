The Pittsburgh Penguins, with Evgeni Malkin, will be in action Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Toronto Maple Leafs. Thinking about a bet on Malkin? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Evgeni Malkin vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -200)

0.5 points (Over odds: -200) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Malkin Season Stats Insights

In 28 games this season, Malkin has averaged 18:59 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of 0.

Malkin has scored a goal in nine of 28 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In 17 of 28 games this year, Malkin has recorded a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

In 12 of 28 games this season, Malkin has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Malkin has an implied probability of 66.7% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 48.8% of Malkin going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Malkin Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs are 16th in goals allowed, giving up 89 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (+6) ranks 13th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Toronto 28 Games 4 24 Points 3 10 Goals 1 14 Assists 2

