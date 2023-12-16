Will George Pickens pay out his Week 15 anytime TD player prop when the Pittsburgh Steelers play the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday at 4:30 PM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and analyze the important numbers.

Will George Pickens score a touchdown against the Colts?

Odds to score a TD this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a TD)

Pickens has been targeted on 84 occasions, and has 49 catches, leading the Steelers with 767 yards (59 per game) while scoring three TDs this season.

Pickens has registered a touchdown catch in three of 13 games this year, but had only one TD in each of those games.

George Pickens Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 49ers 7 5 36 0 Week 2 Browns 10 4 127 1 Week 3 @Raiders 6 4 75 0 Week 4 @Texans 7 3 25 0 Week 5 Ravens 10 6 130 1 Week 7 @Rams 8 5 107 0 Week 8 Jaguars 5 1 22 1 Week 9 Titans 5 2 -1 0 Week 10 Packers 4 3 45 0 Week 11 @Browns 6 4 38 0 Week 12 @Bengals 5 3 58 0 Week 13 Cardinals 5 4 86 0 Week 14 Patriots 6 5 19 0

