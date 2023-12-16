Will Jansen Harkins light the lamp when the Pittsburgh Penguins square off against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Jansen Harkins score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)

Harkins stats and insights

Harkins is yet to score through 13 games this season.

In one game versus the Maple Leafs this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.

Harkins has zero points on the power play.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

The Maple Leafs have given up 89 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 16th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have one shutout, and they average 21.2 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.

Harkins recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/13/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 4:24 Away W 4-3 SO 12/12/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 6:01 Home W 4-2 12/8/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 7:07 Away L 3-1 12/6/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 6:52 Away L 3-1 12/4/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 9:19 Away L 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 9:26 Home L 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 6:53 Away W 4-2 11/28/2023 Predators 0 0 0 11:34 Away L 3-2 OT 11/25/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 6:38 Home W 3-2 10/18/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 8:47 Away L 6-3

Penguins vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT and ESPN+

SportsNet PT and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

