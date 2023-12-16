When the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts go head to head in Week 15 on Saturday at 4:30 PM ET, will Jaylen Warren score a touchdown? To see how he measures up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to pay off his anytime TD prop, keep reading.

Will Jaylen Warren score a touchdown against the Colts?

Odds to score a TD this game: +125 (Bet $10 to win $12.50 if he scores a TD)

So far this year Warren has rushed for 612 yards on 109 carries (47.1 ypg), with three rushing touchdowns.

Warren has also tacked on 42 catches for 272 yards (20.9 per game).

Warren has rushed for a TD in three games (of 13 games played).

Jaylen Warren Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 49ers 3 6 0 5 12 0 Week 2 Browns 6 20 0 4 66 0 Week 3 @Raiders 8 29 0 3 23 0 Week 4 @Texans 8 29 0 6 26 0 Week 5 Ravens 9 40 0 3 39 0 Week 7 @Rams 6 32 1 1 -1 0 Week 8 Jaguars 5 19 0 4 19 0 Week 9 Titans 11 88 0 3 25 0 Week 10 Packers 15 101 1 2 9 0 Week 11 @Browns 9 129 1 3 16 0 Week 12 @Bengals 13 49 0 3 13 0 Week 13 Cardinals 9 59 0 1 -4 0 Week 14 Patriots 7 11 0 4 29 0

