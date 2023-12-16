The No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks (9-1) will attempt to build on a five-game winning run when visiting the Indiana Hoosiers (7-2) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Assembly Hall. It airs at 12:30 PM ET on CBS.

Kansas vs. Indiana Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET
  • Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana
  • TV: CBS
Kansas Stats Insights

  • This season, the Jayhawks have a 52.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 10.9% higher than the 41.8% of shots the Hoosiers' opponents have knocked down.
  • In games Kansas shoots better than 41.8% from the field, it is 9-0 overall.
  • The Hoosiers are the 285th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Jayhawks sit at 85th.
  • The 79.9 points per game the Jayhawks average are 6.8 more points than the Hoosiers allow (73.1).
  • Kansas has a 5-0 record when scoring more than 73.1 points.

Indiana Stats Insights

  • The Hoosiers' 49.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 12.4 percentage points higher than the Jayhawks have allowed to their opponents (37.1%).
  • Indiana is 7-2 when it shoots better than 37.1% from the field.
  • The Hoosiers are the 285th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Jayhawks sit at 329th.
  • The Hoosiers' 74.3 points per game are 9.2 more points than the 65.1 the Jayhawks allow.
  • When Indiana gives up fewer than 79.9 points, it is 6-1.

Kansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • When playing at home last year, Kansas posted 4.8 more points per game (78.8) than it did on the road (74.0).
  • In 2022-23, the Jayhawks allowed 67.9 points per game at home. In road games, they allowed 69.0.
  • In home games, Kansas made 0.1 more threes per game (7.2) than in road games (7.1). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (36.4%) compared to on the road (34.4%).

Indiana Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Indiana averaged 80.1 points per game at home last season, and 67.5 away.
  • At home, the Hoosiers gave up 65.4 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 72.2.
  • At home, Indiana sunk 6.4 treys per game last season, 1.8 more than it averaged on the road (4.6). Indiana's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (40.4%) than on the road (33.3%).

Kansas Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/1/2023 UConn W 69-65 Allen Fieldhouse
12/5/2023 UMKC W 88-69 Allen Fieldhouse
12/9/2023 Missouri W 73-64 Allen Fieldhouse
12/16/2023 @ Indiana - Assembly Hall
12/22/2023 Yale - Allen Fieldhouse
12/30/2023 Wichita State - T-Mobile Center

Indiana Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/1/2023 Maryland W 65-53 Assembly Hall
12/5/2023 @ Michigan W 78-75 Crisler Center
12/9/2023 Auburn L 104-76 State Farm Arena
12/16/2023 Kansas - Assembly Hall
12/19/2023 Morehead State - Assembly Hall
12/21/2023 North Alabama - Assembly Hall

