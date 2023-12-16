Will Lars Eller find the back of the net when the Pittsburgh Penguins square off against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Lars Eller score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +430 (Bet $10 to win $43.00 if he scores a goal)

Eller stats and insights

Eller has scored in three of 28 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has taken three shots in one game against the Maple Leafs this season, but has not scored.

Eller has no points on the power play.

He takes 2.0 shots per game, and converts 5.5% of them.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

The Maple Leafs are 16th in goals allowed, giving up 89 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 21.2 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.

Eller recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/13/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 19:22 Away W 4-3 SO 12/12/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 16:08 Home W 4-2 12/8/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 17:06 Away L 3-1 12/6/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 17:12 Away L 3-1 12/4/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 14:54 Away L 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 16:45 Home L 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 12:25 Away W 4-2 11/28/2023 Predators 0 0 0 14:50 Away L 3-2 OT 11/25/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 11:36 Home W 3-2 11/24/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 14:26 Away L 3-2

Penguins vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT and ESPN+

SportsNet PT and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

