The Toronto Maple Leafs (15-6-6) square off against the Pittsburgh Penguins (13-12-3) at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday, December 16 at 7:00 PM ET on SportsNet PT and ESPN+. The Maple Leafs lost to the Columbus Blue Jackets 6-5 in overtime in their last outing, while the Penguins are coming off a 4-3 shootout win over the Montreal Canadiens.

The Penguins have totaled 24 goals over their past 10 outings, while allowing 25 goals. A total of 31 power-play opportunities during that time have turned into four power-play goals (12.9%). They are 4-3-3 over those contests.

Prepare for this matchup by checking out our prediction for who will emerge with the victory in Saturday's hockey action.

Penguins vs. Maple Leafs Predictions for Saturday

Our computer projection model for this matchup expects a final tally of Maple Leafs 4, Penguins 3.

Moneyline Pick: Maple Leafs (-145)

Maple Leafs (-145) Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average)

Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average) Spread Pick: Penguins (+1.5)

Penguins vs Maple Leafs Additional Info

Penguins Splits and Trends

The Penguins have a 13-12-3 record this season and are 2-3-5 in games that have needed overtime.

Pittsburgh has earned six points (2-3-2) in its seven games that finished with a one-goal margin.

This season the Penguins scored only one goal in four games and they finished 0-3-1 in those matchups.

Pittsburgh has earned three points (1-6-1 record) this season when scoring two goals .

The Penguins have scored more than two goals 15 times, earning 25 points from those matchups (12-2-1).

Pittsburgh has scored a single power-play goal in one game this season and won.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Pittsburgh is 7-6-1 (15 points).

The Penguins have been outshot by opponents in 14 games, going 6-6-2 to record 14 points.

Team Stats Comparison

Maple Leafs Rank Maple Leafs AVG Penguins AVG Penguins Rank 5th 3.52 Goals Scored 2.93 23rd 22nd 3.3 Goals Allowed 2.61 5th 8th 32.7 Shots 33.1 5th 25th 32.1 Shots Allowed 31.5 21st 6th 25.64% Power Play % 13.41% 27th 19th 79.27% Penalty Kill % 81.82% 10th

Penguins vs. Maple Leafs Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT and ESPN+

SportsNet PT and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

