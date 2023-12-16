Saturday's game between the Marshall Thundering Herd (3-7) and UNC Greensboro Spartans (8-1) at Cam Henderson Center is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 77-76, with Marshall coming out on top. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on December 16.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Marshall vs. UNC Greensboro Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Huntington, West Virginia

Venue: Cam Henderson Center

Marshall vs. UNC Greensboro Score Prediction

Prediction: Marshall 77, UNC Greensboro 76

Spread & Total Prediction for Marshall vs. UNC Greensboro

Computer Predicted Spread: Marshall (-1.1)

Marshall (-1.1) Computer Predicted Total: 153.8

Marshall has gone 3-6-0 against the spread, while UNC Greensboro's ATS record this season is 3-4-0. A total of four out of the Thundering Herd's games this season have gone over the point total, and seven of the Spartans' games have gone over.

Marshall Performance Insights

The Thundering Herd have a -57 scoring differential, falling short by 5.7 points per game. They're putting up 75.1 points per game to rank 177th in college basketball and are allowing 80.8 per outing to rank 345th in college basketball.

The 40.1 rebounds per game Marshall averages rank 51st in the nation. Its opponents pull down 40.7 per contest.

Marshall makes 7.2 three-pointers per game (210th in college basketball), 1.3 fewer than its opponents (8.5).

The Thundering Herd's 87.3 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 305th in college basketball, and the 93.9 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 270th in college basketball.

Marshall and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Thundering Herd commit 12.9 per game (261st in college basketball) and force 12.6 (144th in college basketball play).

