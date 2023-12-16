The UNC Greensboro Spartans (8-1) will visit the Marshall Thundering Herd (3-7) after victories in four straight road games. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Marshall vs. UNC Greensboro Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Cam Henderson Center in Huntington, West Virginia
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Marshall Stats Insights

  • Marshall is 3-2 when it shoots higher than 39.8% from the field.
  • The Thundering Herd are the 51st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Spartans sit at 219th.
  • The Thundering Herd's 75.1 points per game are only 4.4 more points than the 70.7 the Spartans give up.
  • When it scores more than 70.7 points, Marshall is 3-5.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Marshall Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Marshall averaged 5.1 more points per game at home (84.5) than on the road (79.4).
  • In 2022-23, the Thundering Herd conceded 4.2 fewer points per game at home (69.4) than away (73.6).
  • Marshall drained fewer 3-pointers at home (8.2 per game) than away (8.3) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (32.6%) than away (34.6%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Marshall Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/6/2023 Duquesne L 85-72 Cam Henderson Center
12/9/2023 @ Ohio W 74-69 Convocation Center Ohio
12/13/2023 @ Toledo L 88-87 Savage Arena
12/16/2023 UNC Greensboro - Cam Henderson Center
12/18/2023 Bluefield Col. - Cam Henderson Center
12/21/2023 UNC Wilmington - Cam Henderson Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.