The Marshall Thundering Herd (3-7) host the UNC Greensboro Spartans (8-1) after losing three straight home games. The Spartans are favored by just 1.5 points in the contest, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. The point total is set at 155.5 for the matchup.

Marshall vs. UNC Greensboro Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Favorite Spread Over/Under UNC Greensboro -1.5 155.5

Thundering Herd Betting Records & Stats

Marshall has combined with its opponents to score more than 155.5 points in four of nine games this season.

Marshall has a 155.9-point average over/under in its matchups this season, 0.4 more points than this game's point total.

Marshall's ATS record is 3-6-0 this year.

Marshall has won in one of the four contests it has been named as the odds-on underdog this year.

The Thundering Herd have a record of 1-4 when they're set as an underdog of +100 or more by bookmakers this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Marshall has a 50% chance of walking away with the win.

Marshall vs. UNC Greensboro Over/Under Stats

Games Over 155.5 % of Games Over 155.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UNC Greensboro 3 42.9% 80.1 155.2 70.7 151.5 140.6 Marshall 4 44.4% 75.1 155.2 80.8 151.5 156.2

Additional Marshall Insights & Trends

The Thundering Herd's 75.1 points per game are only 4.4 more points than the 70.7 the Spartans give up.

When it scores more than 70.7 points, Marshall is 3-4 against the spread and 3-5 overall.

Marshall vs. UNC Greensboro Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UNC Greensboro 3-4-0 2-3 7-0-0 Marshall 3-6-0 2-3 4-5-0

Marshall vs. UNC Greensboro Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UNC Greensboro Marshall 11-3 Home Record 15-2 8-6 Away Record 9-5 4-7-0 Home ATS Record 10-5-0 8-5-0 Away ATS Record 8-5-0 76.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 84.5 70.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 79.4 4-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-8-0 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-5-0

