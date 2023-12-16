Mitchell Trubisky has a decent matchup when his Pittsburgh Steelers play the Indianapolis Colts in Week 15 (Saturday, 4:30 PM ET). The Colts have given up 226.1 passing yards per game, 17th in the NFL.

Trubisky has racked up 463 passing yards this season (115.8 per game), including three passing TDs and three picks. With his legs, Trubisky has contributed 53 yards on 14 carries and one touchdown, averaging 13.3 yards rushing per game.

Trubisky vs. the Colts

Trubisky vs the Colts (since 2021): 1 GP / 19 PASS YPG / PASS TD

The Colts have cenceded nine players to throw one or more TDs in a game this season.

Indianapolis has allowed at least two passing touchdowns to six quarterbacks in 2023.

The Colts have not allowed a player to throw more than two TDs against them in an outing this season.

Trubisky will face the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense this week. The Colts concede 226.1 passing yards per contest.

Opponents of the Colts have scored 15 touchdowns through the air (1.2 per game). The Colts' defense is eighth in the NFL in that category.

Mitchell Trubisky Passing Props vs. the Colts

Passing Yards: 202.5 (-115)

202.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 0.5 (-238)

Trubisky Passing Insights

The Steelers pass on 54.0% of their plays and run on 46.0%. They are 27th in NFL play in points scored.

Trubisky has 463 yards on 84 attempts this season to average 5.5 yards per attempt.

Trubisky has completed a touchdown pass in three of four games, but did not throw for multiple TDs in any of them.

He has four total touchdowns this season (22.2% of his team's 18 offensive TDs).

Trubisky accounts for 4.2% of his team's red zone plays, with three of his total 84 passing attempts inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Mitchell Trubisky Rushing Props vs the Colts

Rushing Yards: 16.5 (-118)

Trubisky Rushing Insights

Trubisky has a rushing touchdown in one game this year, but no games with multiple rushing TDs.

He has two red zone carries for 5.6% of the team share (his team runs on 50% of its plays in the red zone).

Trubisky's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. Patriots 12/7/2023 Week 14 22-for-35 / 190 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 8 ATT / 30 YDS / 1 TD vs. Cardinals 12/3/2023 Week 13 11-for-17 / 117 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 3 ATT / 5 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jaguars 10/29/2023 Week 8 15-for-27 / 138 YDS / 1 TD / 2 INTs 3 ATT / 18 YDS / 0 TDs at Texans 10/1/2023 Week 4 3-for-5 / 18 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

