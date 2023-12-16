Najee Harris did not participate in his most recent practice. The Pittsburgh Steelers' Week 15 contest against the Indianapolis Colts begins at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday. All of Harris' stats can be found below.

Harris has season stats that include 690 rushing yards on 171 carries (4.0 per attempt) and four touchdowns, plus 24 receptions on 33 targets for 149 yards.

Najee Harris Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Knee

No other RB is listed on the injury report for the Steelers.

Week 15 Injury Reports

Steelers vs. Colts Game Info

Game Day: December 16, 2023

December 16, 2023 Game Time: 4:30 PM

4:30 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Harris 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 171 690 4 4.0 33 24 149 0

Harris Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 49ers 6 31 0 2 2 0 Week 2 Browns 10 43 0 1 0 0 Week 3 @Raiders 19 65 0 0 0 0 Week 4 @Texans 14 71 0 1 32 0 Week 5 Ravens 14 37 0 1 3 0 Week 7 @Rams 14 53 1 3 15 0 Week 8 Jaguars 7 13 0 5 42 0 Week 9 Titans 16 69 1 2 7 0 Week 10 Packers 16 82 1 3 14 0 Week 11 @Browns 12 35 0 1 1 0 Week 12 @Bengals 15 99 1 0 0 0 Week 13 Cardinals 16 63 0 2 14 0 Week 14 Patriots 12 29 0 3 19 0

