Najee Harris has a good matchup when his Pittsburgh Steelers face the Indianapolis Colts in Week 15 (Saturday, 4:30 PM ET). The Colts concede 131.5 rushing yards per game, seventh-worst in the league.

Harris leads the team with 690 yards (53.1 ypg) on 171 carries and has gotten into the end zone four times. Additionally, Harris has added 24 receptions for 149 yards (11.5 ypg).

Harris vs. the Colts

Harris vs the Colts (since 2021): 1 GP / 35 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

1 GP / 35 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Colts have let four opposing rushers to put up 100 or more yards in a game during the 2023 season.

13 opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against Indianapolis this year.

The Colts have allowed two or more rushing TDs to six opposing rushers this season.

Harris will face the NFL's 26th-ranked rush defense this week. The Colts give up 131.5 yards on the ground per contest.

Opponents of the Colts have put up 19 touchdowns on the ground (1.5 per game). The Colts' defense is 30th in the NFL in that category.

Najee Harris Rushing Props vs. the Colts

Rushing Yards: 53.5 (-115)

Harris Rushing Insights

So far this season, Harris has hit the over seven times on his rushing yards prop bet (in 13 opportunities).

The Steelers pass on 54.0% of their plays and run on 46.0%. They are 27th in NFL action in points scored.

His team has attempted 348 rushes this season. He's handled 171 of those carries (49.1%).

Harris has rushed for a score in four of his games this season but has yet to score more than once in a single contest.

He has 22.2% of his team's 18 offensive touchdowns this season (four).

He has 20 red zone rushing carries (55.6% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Najee Harris Receiving Props vs the Colts

Receiving Yards: 9.5 (-105)

Harris Receiving Insights

Harris, in six of 13 games, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Harris has been targeted on 33 of his team's 409 passing attempts this season (8.1% target share).

He has been targeted 33 times this season, averaging 4.5 yards per target.

Harris does not have a TD reception this year in 13 games.

Harris' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Patriots 12/7/2023 Week 14 12 ATT / 29 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cardinals 12/3/2023 Week 13 16 ATT / 63 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 14 YDS / 0 TDs at Bengals 11/26/2023 Week 12 15 ATT / 99 YDS / 1 TD 0 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Browns 11/19/2023 Week 11 12 ATT / 35 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / 1 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Packers 11/12/2023 Week 10 16 ATT / 82 YDS / 1 TD 4 TAR / 3 REC / 14 YDS / 0 TDs

