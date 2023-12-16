When Pat Freiermuth takes the field for the Pittsburgh Steelers in their Week 15 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts (on Saturday at 4:30 PM ET), will he find his way into the end zone? Prior to making any bets, let's take a closer peek at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.

Will Pat Freiermuth score a touchdown against the Colts?

Odds to score a TD this game: +275 (Bet $10 to win $27.50 if he scores a TD)

Freiermuth has posted a 227-yard year thus far (28.4 yards receiving per game) with two TDs, reeling in 24 throws on 37 targets.

In two of eight games this season, Freiermuth has a touchdown catch, but he has had zero multiple-TD efforts.

Pat Freiermuth Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 49ers 4 1 3 1 Week 2 Browns 1 1 2 0 Week 3 @Raiders 4 3 41 1 Week 4 @Texans 4 3 7 0 Week 11 @Browns 1 1 7 0 Week 12 @Bengals 11 9 120 0 Week 13 Cardinals 5 3 29 0 Week 14 Patriots 7 3 18 0

