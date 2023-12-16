The Toronto Maple Leafs (15-6-6) will host the Pittsburgh Penguins (13-12-3) on Saturday, with the Maple Leafs coming off a defeat and the Penguins off a victory.

Maple Leafs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Penguins vs Maple Leafs Additional Info

Penguins vs. Maple Leafs Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/25/2023 Penguins Maple Leafs 3-2 PIT

Penguins Stats & Trends

The Penguins' total of 73 goals given up (2.6 per game) is third in the NHL.

The Penguins have 82 goals this season (2.9 per game), 26th in the NHL.

In their past 10 matchups, the Penguins have gone 4-3-3 to earn 55.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Penguins have given up 2.5 goals per game (25 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 24 goals over that stretch.

Penguins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jake Guentzel 28 13 19 32 15 11 23.1% Sidney Crosby 28 17 14 31 23 26 59.7% Evgeni Malkin 28 10 14 24 33 26 49.7% Erik Karlsson 28 6 15 21 22 18 - Bryan Rust 22 10 10 20 11 13 100%

Maple Leafs Stats & Trends

The Maple Leafs have given up 89 total goals (3.3 per game), ranking 16th in NHL action in goals against.

The Maple Leafs score the eighth-most goals in the league (95 total, 3.5 per game).

In their past 10 matchups, the Maple Leafs have gone 5-1-4 to earn 55.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Maple Leafs have given up 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 35 goals during that span.

Maple Leafs Key Players