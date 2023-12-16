How to Watch the Penguins vs. Maple Leafs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 1:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Toronto Maple Leafs (15-6-6) will host the Pittsburgh Penguins (13-12-3) on Saturday, with the Maple Leafs coming off a defeat and the Penguins off a victory.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Tune in to see the Maple Leafs and Penguins meet on SportsNet PT and ESPN+.
Maple Leafs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Penguins vs Maple Leafs Additional Info
|Maple Leafs vs Penguins Odds/Over/Under
|Maple Leafs vs Penguins Prediction
|Maple Leafs vs Penguins Betting Trends & Stats
|Maple Leafs vs Penguins Player Props
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Penguins vs. Maple Leafs Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|11/25/2023
|Penguins
|Maple Leafs
|3-2 PIT
Penguins Stats & Trends
- The Penguins' total of 73 goals given up (2.6 per game) is third in the NHL.
- The Penguins have 82 goals this season (2.9 per game), 26th in the NHL.
- In their past 10 matchups, the Penguins have gone 4-3-3 to earn 55.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive end, the Penguins have given up 2.5 goals per game (25 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They have totaled 24 goals over that stretch.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Penguins Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jake Guentzel
|28
|13
|19
|32
|15
|11
|23.1%
|Sidney Crosby
|28
|17
|14
|31
|23
|26
|59.7%
|Evgeni Malkin
|28
|10
|14
|24
|33
|26
|49.7%
|Erik Karlsson
|28
|6
|15
|21
|22
|18
|-
|Bryan Rust
|22
|10
|10
|20
|11
|13
|100%
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Maple Leafs Stats & Trends
- The Maple Leafs have given up 89 total goals (3.3 per game), ranking 16th in NHL action in goals against.
- The Maple Leafs score the eighth-most goals in the league (95 total, 3.5 per game).
- In their past 10 matchups, the Maple Leafs have gone 5-1-4 to earn 55.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Maple Leafs have given up 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have totaled 35 goals during that span.
Maple Leafs Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|William Nylander
|27
|14
|24
|38
|17
|28
|26.3%
|Auston Matthews
|27
|23
|12
|35
|15
|30
|51.3%
|Mitchell Marner
|27
|12
|19
|31
|21
|25
|14.3%
|John Tavares
|27
|8
|20
|28
|18
|15
|61.3%
|Morgan Rielly
|27
|4
|16
|20
|28
|10
|-
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.