Player prop betting options for William Nylander, Jake Guentzel and others are available in the Toronto Maple Leafs-Pittsburgh Penguins matchup at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday, starting at 7:00 PM ET.

Penguins vs. Maple Leafs Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT and ESPN+

SportsNet PT and ESPN+ Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Penguins vs. Maple Leafs Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Pittsburgh Penguins

Jake Guentzel Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

1.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)

Guentzel drives the offense for Pittsburgh with 32 points (1.1 per game), with 13 goals and 19 assists in 28 games (playing 20:32 per game).

Guentzel Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Canadiens Dec. 13 1 0 1 2 vs. Coyotes Dec. 12 2 0 2 7 at Panthers Dec. 8 0 0 0 4 at Lightning Dec. 6 1 0 1 5 at Flyers Dec. 4 0 1 1 2

Sidney Crosby Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)

1.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)

Sidney Crosby has scored 31 total points (1.1 per game) this season. He has 17 goals and 14 assists.

Crosby Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Canadiens Dec. 13 2 1 3 2 vs. Coyotes Dec. 12 0 1 1 4 at Panthers Dec. 8 0 0 0 4 at Lightning Dec. 6 0 1 1 4 at Flyers Dec. 4 1 0 1 4

Evgeni Malkin Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)

0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)

Evgeni Malkin has 24 points so far, including 10 goals and 14 assists.

Malkin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Canadiens Dec. 13 0 1 1 2 vs. Coyotes Dec. 12 0 1 1 4 at Panthers Dec. 8 0 1 1 2 at Lightning Dec. 6 0 0 0 3 at Flyers Dec. 4 0 0 0 3

NHL Props Today: Toronto Maple Leafs

William Nylander Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -133)

1.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)

One of Toronto's top offensive players this season is Nylander, who has scored 38 points in 27 games (14 goals and 24 assists).

Nylander Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blue Jackets Dec. 14 1 1 2 10 at Rangers Dec. 12 0 2 2 2 at Islanders Dec. 11 0 2 2 2 vs. Predators Dec. 9 0 2 2 3 at Senators Dec. 7 1 0 1 4

Auston Matthews Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)

1.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)

Auston Matthews has 23 goals and 12 assists to total 35 points (1.3 per game).

Matthews Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blue Jackets Dec. 14 2 1 3 9 at Rangers Dec. 12 2 2 4 3 at Islanders Dec. 11 1 0 1 11 vs. Predators Dec. 9 2 0 2 4 at Senators Dec. 7 0 0 0 1

