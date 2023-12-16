Will Pierre-Olivier Joseph Score a Goal Against the Maple Leafs on December 16?
When the Pittsburgh Penguins face off against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, will Pierre-Olivier Joseph score a goal? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.
Will Pierre-Olivier Joseph score a goal against the Maple Leafs?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)
Joseph stats and insights
- Joseph is yet to score through seven games this season.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Maple Leafs.
- Joseph has zero points on the power play.
Maple Leafs defensive stats
- The Maple Leafs have given up 89 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 16th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Maple Leafs have shut out opponents once while averaging 21.2 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.
Joseph recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/13/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|11:14
|Away
|W 4-3 SO
|12/12/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|13:16
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|18:00
|Away
|W 10-2
|10/18/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|11:36
|Away
|L 6-3
|10/14/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|11:31
|Home
|W 5-2
|10/13/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|12:49
|Away
|W 4-0
|10/10/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|11:30
|Home
|L 4-2
Penguins vs. Maple Leafs game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
