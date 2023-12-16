When the Pittsburgh Penguins face off against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, will Pierre-Olivier Joseph score a goal? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Pierre-Olivier Joseph score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)

Joseph stats and insights

  • Joseph is yet to score through seven games this season.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Maple Leafs.
  • Joseph has zero points on the power play.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

  • The Maple Leafs have given up 89 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 16th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Maple Leafs have shut out opponents once while averaging 21.2 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.

Joseph recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/13/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 11:14 Away W 4-3 SO
12/12/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 13:16 Home W 4-2
11/4/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 18:00 Away W 10-2
10/18/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 11:36 Away L 6-3
10/14/2023 Flames 0 0 0 11:31 Home W 5-2
10/13/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 12:49 Away W 4-0
10/10/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 11:30 Home L 4-2

Penguins vs. Maple Leafs game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

