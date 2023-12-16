Will Ryan Graves Score a Goal Against the Maple Leafs on December 16?
In the upcoming game against the Toronto Maple Leafs, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we expect Ryan Graves to light the lamp for the Pittsburgh Penguins? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be thinking about.
Will Ryan Graves score a goal against the Maple Leafs?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)
Graves stats and insights
- In one of 28 games this season, Graves scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has not scored against the Maple Leafs this season in one game (one shot).
- Graves has no points on the power play.
- Graves averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 3.0%.
Maple Leafs defensive stats
- The Maple Leafs are 16th in goals allowed, giving up 89 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Maple Leafs have shut out opponents once while averaging 21.2 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.
Graves recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/13/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|21:29
|Away
|W 4-3 SO
|12/12/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|19:10
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/8/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|20:01
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/6/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|18:20
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/4/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|16:05
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
|12/2/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|15:45
|Home
|L 4-3 SO
|11/30/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|18:53
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/28/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|22:28
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/25/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|21:15
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|19:13
|Away
|L 3-2
Penguins vs. Maple Leafs game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
