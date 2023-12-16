Will Sidney Crosby Score a Goal Against the Maple Leafs on December 16?
For people wanting to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Sidney Crosby a player who is likely light the lamp? We break it all down in the article below.
Will Sidney Crosby score a goal against the Maple Leafs?
Odds to score a goal this game: +120 (Bet $10 to win $12.00 if he scores a goal)
Crosby stats and insights
- Crosby has scored in 12 of 28 games this season, and had multiple goals in four of those games.
- He has not scored versus the Maple Leafs this season in one game (five shots).
- On the power play he has three goals, plus three assists.
- He takes 3.7 shots per game, and converts 16.3% of them.
Maple Leafs defensive stats
- The Maple Leafs have given up 89 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 16th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Maple Leafs have shut out opponents once while averaging 21.2 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.
Crosby recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/13/2023
|Canadiens
|3
|2
|1
|22:06
|Away
|W 4-3 SO
|12/12/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|19:06
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/8/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|21:02
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/6/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|23:25
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/4/2023
|Flyers
|1
|1
|0
|22:31
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
|12/2/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|25:29
|Home
|L 4-3 SO
|11/30/2023
|Lightning
|1
|1
|0
|19:19
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/28/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|20:17
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/25/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|21:26
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Sabres
|1
|1
|0
|19:14
|Away
|L 3-2
Penguins vs. Maple Leafs game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
