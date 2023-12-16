Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins will face the Toronto Maple Leafs at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, at Scotiabank Arena. Prop bets for Crosby are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sidney Crosby vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT and ESPN+

SportsNet PT and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +140)

1.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -128)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Crosby Season Stats Insights

Crosby has averaged 19:46 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +12).

In Crosby's 28 games played this season he's scored in 12 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Crosby has a point in 22 of 28 games this season, with multiple points in six of them.

Crosby has an assist in 14 of 28 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Crosby's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 41.7% that he hits the over.

There is a 56.1% chance of Crosby having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Crosby Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

On the defensive side, the Maple Leafs are allowing 89 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 16th in the NHL.

The team has the league's 13th-ranked goal differential (+6).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Toronto 28 Games 4 31 Points 4 17 Goals 1 14 Assists 3

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.