The Indianapolis Colts (7-6) will face off against the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-6) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Lucas Oil Stadium. The spread forecasts a close game, with the Colts favored by 1 point. The over/under is set at 41.5 in the contest.

Interested in live betting the Colts/Steelers game this week? Here are some numbers and trends to help guide you with your in-game wagers.

Steelers vs. Colts Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Steelers have had the lead one time, have been losing seven times, and have been knotted up five times at the conclusion of the first quarter this year.

At the conclusion of the first quarter this season, the Colts have been winning six times, have been behind five times, and have been tied two times.

Indianapolis' offense is averaging 5.3 points in the first quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 5.8 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

The Steelers have outscored their opponent in the second quarter two times, lost nine times, and tied two times in 13 games this year.

The Colts have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in four games this season, been outscored in the second quarter in five games, and they've tied in the second quarter in four games.

Indianapolis' offense is averaging 7.4 points in the second quarter this season. Defensively, it is giving up 8.2 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Looking at the third quarter, the Steelers have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in four games this season, been outscored in the third quarter in six games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in three games.

In 13 games this season, the Colts have won the third quarter four times, been outscored eight times, and been knotted up one time.

On offense, Indianapolis is averaging 3.2 points in the third quarter (28th-ranked) this year. It is surrendering 5.9 points on average in the third quarter (27th-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

This year, the Steelers have won the fourth quarter in six games, been outscored in that quarter in five games, and they've been knotted up in that quarter in two games.

The Colts have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in five games this season, been outscored in that quarter in seven games, and they've tied in that quarter in one game.

Indianapolis' offense is averaging 5.6 points in the fourth quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 6.7 points on average in that quarter.

Steelers vs. Colts Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

Out of 13 games this season, the Steelers have led after the first half two times and have been behind after the first half 11 times.

The Colts have been leading after the first half in seven games (6-1 in those contests) this season and have been losing after the first half in six games (1-5).

2nd Half

Through 13 games this year, the Steelers have won the second half six times (4-2 record in those games), lost six times (2-4), and been knotted up one time (1-0).

In 13 games this season, the Colts have outscored their opponent in the second half four times (2-2 record in those games), lost seven times (3-4), and tied two times (2-0).

Indianapolis' offense is averaging 8.8 points in the second half this year. On defense, it is allowing 12.6 points on average in the second half.

