The Indianapolis Colts (7-6) host the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-6) at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

In the story below, we'll give you all the details you need to live stream this matchup on Fubo.

How to Watch Colts vs. Steelers

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET Where: Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana

Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: NFL Network

NFL Network Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!

Steelers Insights

The Steelers put up 9.2 fewer points per game (16.2) than the Colts surrender (25.4).

The Steelers rack up 292.5 yards per game, 65.1 fewer yards than the 357.6 the Colts give up.

Pittsburgh rushes for 112.8 yards per game, 18.7 fewer than the 131.5 Indianapolis allows per contest.

This year the Steelers have 11 turnovers, 10 fewer than the Colts have takeaways (21).

Steelers Away Performance

The Steelers' average points scored (15.8) and allowed (17.6) on the road are both lower than their overall averages of 16.2 and 19.2, respectively.

The Steelers' average yards gained away from home (305.6) is higher than their overall average (292.5). But their average yards conceded in away games (329.6) is lower than overall (344.8).

Pittsburgh racks up 179.6 passing yards per game in road games (0.2 less than its overall average), and gives up 236.8 in away games (9.9 more than overall).

The Steelers' average yards rushing away from home (126) is higher than their overall average (112.8). And their average yards conceded on the road (92.8) is lower than overall (117.9).

The Steelers convert 37.5% of third downs on the road (2.7% higher than their overall average), and give up 36.8% in away games (2.5% lower than overall).

Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Steelers Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/26/2023 at Cincinnati W 16-10 CBS 12/3/2023 Arizona L 24-10 CBS 12/7/2023 New England L 21-18 Amazon Prime Video 12/16/2023 at Indianapolis - NFL Network 12/23/2023 Cincinnati - NBC 12/31/2023 at Seattle - FOX 1/7/2024 at Baltimore - -

Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.