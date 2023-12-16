On Saturday, December 16, 2023, the Indianapolis Colts (7-6) are favored by only 2.5 points against the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-6). The point total is set at 42 points for the outing.

Before the Colts meet the Steelers, prepare for the matchup by taking a look at their betting trends and insights. Take a look at the betting insights and trends for the Steelers as they prepare for this matchup against the Colts.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Steelers vs. Colts Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Indianapolis Moneyline Pittsburgh Moneyline BetMGM Colts (-2.5) 42 -135 +115 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Colts (-2.5) 42 -142 +120 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Other Week 15 Odds

Pittsburgh vs. Indianapolis Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET Where: Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana

Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana TV Info: NFL Network

NFL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Steelers vs. Colts Betting Insights

Against the spread, Pittsburgh is 7-6-0 this season.

The Steelers are 3-2 as 2.5-point underdogs or greater.

Pittsburgh has played 13 games this year, and three of them have gone over the total.

So far this season, Indianapolis has compiled an 8-5-0 record against the spread.

The Colts have covered every time (1-0) as a 2.5-point favorite or greater this season.

Indianapolis games have hit the over on nine of 13 occasions (69.2%).

Steelers Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Mitchell Trubisky 203.5 (-115) 1.5 (+200) 13.5 (-118) - - - Diontae Johnson - - - - 46.5 (-115) - George Pickens - - - - 47.5 (-111) - Pat Freiermuth - - - - 32.5 (-111) - Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.