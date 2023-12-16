The Pittsburgh Steelers (7-6) visit the Indianapolis Colts (7-6) at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

As the Colts ready for this matchup against the Steelers, here are the recent betting insights and trends for both teams.

Steelers vs. Colts Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Time: 4:30 PM ET

Channel: NFL Network

City: Indianapolis, Indiana

Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Colts 1.5 42.5 -125 +105

Steelers vs. Colts Betting Records & Stats

Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers and their opponents have scored more than 42.5 combined points just once this season.

Pittsburgh has had an average of 38.9 points scored in their games so far this season, 3.6 points fewer than this game's over/under.

The Steelers have registered a 7-6-0 record against the spread this year.

The Steelers have won four of the seven games they've played as underdogs this season.

Pittsburgh has entered six games this season as the underdog by +105 or more and is 4-2 in those contests.

Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis has an average point total of 43.3 in their matchups this year, 0.8 more points than this game's over/under.

The Colts have covered the spread in a game eight times this season (8-5-0).

The Colts have been moneyline favorites four times this year, and they've won all of those games.

Indianapolis has played three times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -125 or shorter, and earned a victory in each game.

Colts vs. Steelers Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Colts 24.2 8 25.4 29 43.3 9 13 Steelers 16.2 27 19.2 7 38.9 1 13

Steelers vs. Colts Betting Insights & Trends

Steelers

In its last three contests, Pittsburgh has one win against the spread, and is 2-1 overall.

The Steelers have gone over the total once in their past three games.

The Colts have a -16-point scoring differential on the season (-1.2 per game). The Steelers also have been outscored by opponents this year (40 total points, three per game).

Colts

Indianapolis has covered the spread twice, and is 2-1 overall, over its last three games.

Indianapolis' past three contests have gone over the total.

The Colts have a negative point differential on the season (-16 total points, -1.2 per game), as do the Steelers (-40 total points, -3 per game).

Steelers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 38.9 38.3 40.0 Implied Team Total AVG 21.2 21.1 21.4 ATS Record 7-6-0 4-4-0 3-2-0 Over/Under Record 3-10-0 3-5-0 0-5-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-3 2-2 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 4-3 2-2 2-1

Colts Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 43.3 43.5 43.2 Implied Team Total AVG 22.9 23.0 22.9 ATS Record 8-5-0 3-3-0 5-2-0 Over/Under Record 9-4-0 5-1-0 4-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-0 1-0 3-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-6 1-4 1-2

