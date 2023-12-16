The Texas Tech Red Raiders will play the California Golden Bears in the Independence Bowl. For odds and best bets, keep scrolling.

When and Where is Texas Tech vs. Cal?

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 9:15 PM ET

9:15 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN

Shreveport, Louisiana

Shreveport, Louisiana Venue: Independence Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Texas Tech 32, Cal 28

Texas Tech 32, Cal 28 Texas Tech has been favored on the moneyline eight total times this season. They've finished 4-4 in those games.

The Red Raiders have a 0-1 record (winning only 33.3% of their games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -175 or shorter.

Cal has won one of the seven games it has played as an underdog this season.

The Golden Bears have a record of in games where sportsbooks have them as underdogs of at least +145 on the moneyline.

The Red Raiders have a 63.6% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Texas Tech (-3.5)



Texas Tech (-3.5) In 11 Texas Tech games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

This season, the Red Raiders have just one ATS win in three games as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.

Against the spread, Cal is 6-5-0 this season.

The Golden Bears are 3-4 ATS when underdogs by 3.5 points or more this year.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (57)



Over (57) Six of Texas Tech's games this season have gone over Saturday's over/under of 57 points.

In the Cal's 12 games this season, six have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's total of 57.

Texas Tech averages 26.8 points per game against Cal's 31.6, totaling 1.4 points over the contest's point total of 57.

Splits Tables

Texas Tech

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 57.1 59.5 55.2 Implied Total AVG 31.5 31.8 31.2 ATS Record 4-7-0 2-3-0 2-4-0 Over/Under Record 5-6-0 3-2-0 2-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-4 3-1 1-3 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-2 0-1 1-1

Cal

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 54.4 56.2 52.8 Implied Total AVG 32.6 32.2 33 ATS Record 6-5-0 3-2-0 3-3-0 Over/Under Record 7-4-0 3-2-0 4-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-0 2-0 2-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-6 0-3 1-3

