West Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Tyler County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 3:39 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Tyler County, West Virginia today. Info on how to watch all of the action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Tyler County, West Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Union Educational Complex at Paden City High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Paden City, WV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
