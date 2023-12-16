How to Watch West Virginia vs. UMass on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The West Virginia Mountaineers (4-5) square off against the UMass Minutemen (5-2) at 6:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 on ESPNU.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
West Virginia vs. UMass Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: MassMutual Center in Springfield, Massachusetts
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other Big 12 Games
West Virginia Stats Insights
- The Mountaineers are shooting 39.8% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 39.6% the Minutemen allow to opponents.
- West Virginia has a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 39.6% from the field.
- The Minutemen are the 64th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Mountaineers sit at 141st.
- The Mountaineers record 7.8 fewer points per game (64.2) than the Minutemen give up (72.0).
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
West Virginia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- When playing at home last year, West Virginia put up 7.8 more points per game (79.4) than it did in away games (71.6).
- The Mountaineers allowed 69.2 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 5.4 fewer points than they allowed on the road (74.6).
- At home, West Virginia averaged 0.9 more threes per game (7.8) than on the road (6.9). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (36.9%) compared to on the road (32.9%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
West Virginia Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/1/2023
|St. John's
|L 79-73
|WVU Coliseum
|12/6/2023
|Pittsburgh
|L 80-63
|WVU Coliseum
|12/9/2023
|Drexel
|W 66-60
|WVU Coliseum
|12/16/2023
|UMass
|-
|MassMutual Center
|12/20/2023
|Radford
|-
|WVU Coliseum
|12/23/2023
|Toledo
|-
|WVU Coliseum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.