The West Virginia Mountaineers (3-4) face the UMass Minutemen (4-1) at 6:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. This clash is available on ESPNU.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

West Virginia vs. UMass Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other West Virginia Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

West Virginia Players to Watch

  • Jesse Edwards: 15.7 PTS, 10 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 2.1 BLK
  • Quinn Slazinski: 16.7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Kobe Johnson: 11.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Josiah Harris: 6.3 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Ofri Naveh: 5.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UMass Players to Watch

  • Edwards: 15.7 PTS, 10 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 2.1 BLK
  • Slazinski: 16.7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Johnson: 11.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Harris: 6.3 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Naveh: 5.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

West Virginia vs. UMass Stat Comparison

West Virginia Rank West Virginia AVG UMass AVG UMass Rank
340th 64.1 Points Scored 84.8 26th
52nd 64.6 Points Allowed 69.2 147th
107th 35 Rebounds 38.2 33rd
83rd 10.6 Off. Rebounds 13.2 14th
295th 5.9 3pt Made 8 128th
295th 11.3 Assists 19.8 8th
135th 11.3 Turnovers 9.8 47th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.