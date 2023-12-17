Will Amari Cooper Play in Week 15? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Amari Cooper did not participate in his most recent practice. The Cleveland Browns match up against the Chicago Bears at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 15. Check out Cooper's stats on this page.
Cooper's season stats include 876 yards on 57 receptions (15.4 per catch) and two touchdowns. He has been targeted 105 times.
Amari Cooper Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Rest
- The Browns have listed one other receiver on the injury report this week:
- David Njoku (DNP/rest): 59 Rec; 600 Rec Yds; 4 Rec TDs
Browns vs. Bears Game Info
- Game Day: December 17, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
Cooper 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|105
|57
|876
|179
|2
|15.4
Cooper Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Bengals
|7
|3
|37
|0
|Week 2
|@Steelers
|10
|7
|90
|0
|Week 3
|Titans
|8
|7
|116
|1
|Week 4
|Ravens
|6
|1
|16
|0
|Week 6
|49ers
|8
|4
|108
|0
|Week 7
|@Colts
|8
|2
|22
|0
|Week 8
|@Seahawks
|11
|6
|89
|0
|Week 9
|Cardinals
|5
|5
|139
|1
|Week 10
|@Ravens
|9
|6
|98
|0
|Week 11
|Steelers
|8
|4
|34
|0
|Week 12
|@Broncos
|6
|2
|16
|0
|Week 13
|@Rams
|5
|3
|34
|0
|Week 14
|Jaguars
|14
|7
|77
|0
