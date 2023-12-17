At Cleveland Browns Stadium in Week 15, the Cleveland Browns' Amari Cooper will be lined up against the Chicago Bears pass defense and Jaylon Johnson. See below for more stats and insights on this intriguing matchup.

Sign up for fantasy football today with Sleeper fantasy football and receive a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Browns vs. Bears Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Cleveland Browns Stadium

Cleveland Browns Stadium Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Watch the NFL all season long on Fubo!

Amari Cooper Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Bears 97.6 7.5 31 93 8.12

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Amari Cooper vs. Jaylon Johnson Insights

Amari Cooper & the Browns' Offense

Amari Cooper leads his squad with 876 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 57 receptions (out of 105 targets) and scored two touchdowns.

In terms of the passing game, Cleveland is averaging the 10th-fewest yards in the NFL, at 195.4 (2,540 total passing yards).

The Browns are scoring 22.2 points per game, 12th in the league.

Cleveland is airing it out a lot compared to the rest of the league, ranking fifth in the NFL with 36.9 pass attempts per game.

In the red zone, the Browns rank 22nd in the league in pass attempts, throwing the ball 45 times, with a red-zone pass rate of 50.6%.

Jaylon Johnson & the Bears' Defense

Jaylon Johnson leads the team with four interceptions, while also recording 28 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and nine passes defended.

When it comes to stopping the pass, Chicago is bottom-10 in passing yards allowed this season, ceding the 10th-most passing yards in the NFL with 3,001 (230.8 per game). It also ranks 16th in yards allowed per pass attempt (6.4).

The Bears' defense has struggled this season, as it ranks 23rd in the league with 309 points allowed (23.8 per game).

One player has collected more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Chicago this season.

22 players have caught a touchdown against the Bears this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Amari Cooper vs. Jaylon Johnson Advanced Stats

Amari Cooper Jaylon Johnson Rec. Targets 105 47 Def. Targets Receptions 57 9 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 15.4 27 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 876 28 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 67.4 2.5 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 179 1.0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 8 0.0 Sacks Rec. TDs 2 4 Interceptions

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.