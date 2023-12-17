Searching for details on how to watch all of the college football postseason matchups now that bowl season and the College Football Playoff are here? Below, we highlight how you can see all eight games involving teams from the Pac-12.

Pac-12 Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV UCLA Bruins at Boise State Broncos 7:30 PM ET, Saturday, December 16 ABC (Live stream on Fubo) California Golden Bears at Texas Tech Red Raiders 9:15 PM ET, Saturday, December 16 ESPN (Live stream on Fubo) Utah Utes at Northwestern Wildcats 7:30 PM ET, Saturday, December 23 ABC (Live stream on Fubo) Louisville Cardinals at USC Trojans 8:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 27 FOX (Live stream on Fubo) Arizona Wildcats at Oklahoma Sooners 9:15 PM ET, Thursday, December 28 ESPN (Live stream on Fubo) Oregon State Beavers at Notre Dame Fighting Irish 2:00 PM ET, Friday, December 29 CBS (Live stream on Fubo) Liberty Flames at Oregon Ducks 1:00 PM ET, Monday, January 1 ESPN Texas Longhorns at Washington Huskies 8:45 PM ET, Monday, January 1 ESPN

