The Cleveland Browns (8-5) meet the Chicago Bears (5-8) at Cleveland Browns Stadium on Sunday, December 17, 2023. We have best bets recommendations for you.

When is Browns vs. Bears?

  • Game Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Moneyline Bet

  • The BetMGM line for this game has the Browns favored by three, while the model predicts they'll win by considerably more (11.1 points). Put your money on the Browns.
  • The Browns have a 59.7% chance to win this game, based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
  • The Browns have a 5-1 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 83.3% of those games).
  • Cleveland has played in three games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -148 or shorter and won every time.
  • The Bears have entered the game as underdogs 11 times this season and won four, or 36.4%, of those games.
  • Chicago is 3-6 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +124 or more on the moneyline.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Cleveland (-3)
  • The Browns have covered the spread seven times in 13 games with a set spread.
  • In games it has played as 3-point favorites or more, Cleveland has an ATS record of 2-1.
  • The Bears are 6-6-1 against the spread this year.
  • Chicago is 5-3-1 ATS when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Over (37.5)
  • Cleveland and Chicago combine to average 5.5 more points per game than the total of 37.5 set for this game.
  • The Browns and the Bears have seen their opponents average a combined 7.2 more points per game than the point total of 37.5 set in this matchup.
  • Browns games with a set total have hit the over seven times this season (53.8%).
  • Bears games have hit the over in seven out of 13 opportunities (53.8%).

David Njoku Receptions (Our pick: 4.5/Under)

Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs
13 46.2 4

Justin Fields Rushing Attempts (Our pick: 10.5/Under)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs
9 201.1 13 50.9 2

