Browns vs. Bears: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 4:19 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Cleveland Browns (8-5) take on the Chicago Bears (5-8) at Cleveland Browns Stadium on Sunday, December 17, 2023.
As the Browns ready for this matchup against the Bears, check out the betting insights and trends for both teams.
Browns vs. Bears Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- City: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Cleveland Browns Stadium
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Browns
|3
|38.5
|-160
|+130
Browns vs. Bears Betting Records & Stats
Cleveland Browns
- Cleveland's matchups this year have an average point total of 38.6, 0.1 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Browns have put together an 8-5-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Browns have won 83.3% of their games as moneyline favorites (5-1).
- Cleveland has played in three games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -160 or shorter and won every time.
Chicago Bears
- The Bears have played 10 games this season that have gone over 38.5 combined points scored.
- Chicago's outings this season have a 43.5-point average over/under, five more points than this game's point total.
- The Bears have gone 6-6-1 against the spread this season.
- The Bears have been underdogs in 11 games this season and won four (36.4%) of those contests.
- This season, Chicago has won three of its nine games, or 33.3%, when it is the underdog by at least +130 on the moneyline.
Browns vs. Bears Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Total Games
|Browns
|22.2
|13
|20.9
|13
|38.6
|7
|13
|Bears
|20.8
|20
|23.8
|22
|43.5
|10
|13
Browns vs. Bears Betting Insights & Trends
Browns
- In its last three contests, Cleveland has one win against the spread, and is 1-2 overall.
- In its past three games, Cleveland has gone over the total.
- The Browns have outscored their opponents by just 17 points this season (1.3 points per game), and opponents of the Bears have outscored them by 39 points (three per game).
Bears
- Chicago is unbeaten against the spread and 1-2 overall in its past three games.
- The Bears have hit the over once in their past three contests.
- The Browns have scored just 17 more points than their opponents this year (an average of 1.3 per game), while the Bears have been outscored by opponents by 39 total points (three per game).
Browns Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|38.6
|38.4
|38.8
|Implied Team Total AVG
|21.5
|21.6
|21.3
|ATS Record
|8-5-0
|6-1-0
|2-4-0
|Over/Under Record
|7-5-1
|1-5-1
|6-0-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|5-1
|4-0
|1-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|2-4
|1-1
|1-3
Bears Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|43.5
|42.2
|44.6
|Implied Team Total AVG
|24.5
|22.7
|26
|ATS Record
|6-6-1
|2-3-1
|4-3-0
|Over/Under Record
|7-6-0
|3-3-0
|4-3-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-1
|1-1
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|4-7
|2-2
|2-5
