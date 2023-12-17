Washington (4-9) rides a four-game losing streak into a matchup with (-) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at SoFi Stadium. The Rams are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 6.5 points. The over/under is 49.5 in the contest.

Interested in live betting the Rams/Commanders game this week? Here are some numbers and trends to help guide you with your in-game bets.

Commanders vs. Rams Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

In 2023, the Commanders have been winning after the first quarter in four games, have been behind after the first quarter in seven games, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in two games .

At the conclusion of the first quarter this year, the Rams have been winning four times, have been losing four times, and have been knotted up five times.

Los Angeles' offense is averaging 5.2 points in the first quarter this year. On defense, it is allowing 4.5 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

This season, the Commanders have won the second quarter in five games, and they've lost the second quarter in eight games.

In 13 games this year, the Rams have won the second quarter six times, lost six times, and tied one time.

Los Angeles' offense is averaging 7.2 points in the second quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 6.5 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Looking at the third quarter, the Commanders have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in seven games this season, lost the third quarter in four games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in two games.

The Rams have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in six games this season, lost the third quarter in six games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in one game.

On offense, Los Angeles is averaging four points in the third quarter (18th-ranked) this year. It is giving up 3.5 points on average in the third quarter (10th-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

In the Commanders' 13 games this season, they have won the fourth quarter five times, lost six times, and tied two times.

Looking at scoring in the fourth quarter, the Rams have outscored their opponent in that quarter in six games and have been outscored in that quarter in seven games.

Los Angeles' offense is averaging 6.5 points in the fourth quarter this year. On defense, it is allowing 6.9 points on average in that quarter.

Commanders vs. Rams Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the conclusion of the first half, the Commanders have had the lead four times (2-2 in those games), have trailed eight times (2-6), and have been tied one time (0-1).

At the conclusion of the first half, the Rams have had the lead five times (3-2 in those games), have trailed six times (3-3), and have been knotted up two times (0-2).

2nd Half

The Commanders have outscored their opponent in the second half in seven games this season (4-3 record in those games). They've lost the second half in six games (0-6).

The Rams have outscored their opponent in the second half in six games this season (5-1 record in those games), and they've been outscored in the second half in seven games (1-6).

Los Angeles' offense is averaging 10.5 points in the second half this year. On defense, it is surrendering 10.4 points on average in the second half.

