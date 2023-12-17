The Washington Commanders (4-9) take a four-game losing streak into a meeting against the Los Angeles Rams (6-7) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at SoFi Stadium.

Before the Rams take on the Commanders, check out the betting trends and insights for both teams.

Commanders vs. Rams Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: Inglewood, California

Inglewood, California Venue: SoFi Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Rams 6.5 50.5 -300 +240

Commanders vs. Rams Betting Records & Stats

Washington Commanders

The Commanders have played seven games this season that have had more than 50.5 combined points scored.

Washington's outings this season have a 42.3-point average over/under, 8.2 fewer points than this game's point total.

The Commanders have covered the spread five times over 13 games with a set spread.

The Commanders have entered the game as underdogs nine times this season and won three of those games.

Washington has not won as an underdog of +240 or more on the moneyline this season in three such games.

Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles has an average point total of 44.4 in their contests this year, 6.1 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Rams have covered the spread six times over 13 games with a set spread.

The Rams are 5-1 as moneyline favorites (winning 83.3% of those games).

Los Angeles has played as a moneyline favorite of -300 or shorter in only one game this season, which it won.

Rams vs. Commanders Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Rams 23 11 22.3 19 44.4 6 13 Commanders 20.1 24 30.4 32 42.3 7 13

Commanders vs. Rams Betting Insights & Trends

Commanders

Washington has not covered the spread and is 2-1 overall in its past three games.

The Commanders' past three games have all gone over the total.

The Rams have outscored their opponents by just nine points this season (0.7 points per game), and opponents of the Commanders have outscored them by 134 points (10.3 per game).

Rams

Los Angeles is unbeaten against the spread and 2-1 overall in its last three contests.

Los Angeles has gone over the total in each of its past three games.

The Rams have outscored their opponents by only nine points this season (0.7 points per game), and opponents of the Commanders have outscored them by 134 points (10.3 per game).

Commanders Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 42.3 42.8 41.9 Implied Team Total AVG 24.4 25 23.9 ATS Record 5-7-1 0-5-1 5-2-0 Over/Under Record 8-5-0 4-2-0 4-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-3 1-2 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-6 0-3 3-3

Rams Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 44.4 45.6 43.4 Implied Team Total AVG 24.5 25.2 24 ATS Record 6-5-2 2-3-1 4-2-1 Over/Under Record 6-7-0 2-4-0 4-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-1 3-1 2-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-6 0-2 1-4

