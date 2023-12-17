David Njoku did not participate in his most recent practice. The Cleveland Browns match up against the Chicago Bears at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 15. All of Njoku's stats can be found below.

In the passing game, Njoku has been targeted 92 times, with season stats of 600 yards on 59 receptions (10.2 per catch) and four TDs.

David Njoku Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Rest

There is one other pass catcher on the injury report for the Browns this week: Amari Cooper (DNP/rest): 57 Rec; 876 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs



Browns vs. Bears Game Info

Game Day: December 17, 2023

December 17, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM

Njoku 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 92 59 600 426 4 10.2

Njoku Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Bengals 3 2 24 0 Week 2 @Steelers 4 4 48 0 Week 3 Titans 4 4 20 0 Week 4 Ravens 7 6 46 0 Week 6 49ers 4 3 24 0 Week 7 @Colts 9 5 54 0 Week 8 @Seahawks 8 4 77 1 Week 9 Cardinals 6 4 26 1 Week 10 @Ravens 9 6 58 0 Week 11 Steelers 15 7 56 0 Week 12 @Broncos 9 6 59 0 Week 13 @Rams 6 2 17 0 Week 14 Jaguars 8 6 91 2

