Jerome Ford will be facing the second-best rushing defense in the league when his Cleveland Browns meet the Chicago Bears in Week 15, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

On 166 carries this season, Ford has picked up a team-high 698 rushing yards (53.7 ypg) and has three rushing touchdowns. Ford helps out in the passing game, reeling in 35 passes for 227 yards (17.5 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Ford and the Browns with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ford vs. the Bears

Ford vs the Bears (since 2021): No games

No games The Bears have not allowed 100 or more yards on the ground to an opposing rusher in the 2023 season.

Chicago has allowed seven opposing rushers to record one or more TDs on the groun against them this year.

No player has rushed two or more TDs against the Bears this season.

Ford will face the NFL's second-ranked rush defense this week. The Bears allow 83.7 yards on the ground per contest.

The Bears have the No. 4 defense in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed, conceding seven this season (0.5 per game).

Watch Browns vs Bears on Fubo!

Jerome Ford Rushing Props vs. the Bears

Rushing Yards: 42.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Ford with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Ford Rushing Insights

So far this season, Ford has hit the over five times on his rushing yards prop bet (in 11 opportunities).

The Browns have passed 53.5% of the time and run 46.5% this season. They rank 13th in the NFL in scoring.

He has handled 39.7% of his team's 418 rushing attempts this season (166).

Ford has run for a touchdown in three games this season, but has not scored more than one in a single game.

He has six total touchdowns this season (23.1% of his team's 26 offensive TDs).

He has nine carries in the red zone (20.5% of his team's 44 red zone rushes).

Jerome Ford Receiving Props vs the Bears

Receiving Yards: 14.5 (-120)

Ford Receiving Insights

Ford, in the receiving game, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop in seven of 10 games this season.

Ford has received 10.4% of his team's 480 passing attempts this season (50 targets).

He has been targeted 50 times, averaging 4.5 yards per target (135th in NFL).

Ford has tallied a touchdown catch in three of 13 games this season, but had only one TD in each of those games.

Ford (three red zone targets) has been targeted 6.7% of the time in the red zone (45 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Ford's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Jaguars 12/10/2023 Week 14 12 ATT / 51 YDS / 0 TDs 6 TAR / 5 REC / 31 YDS / 0 TDs at Rams 12/3/2023 Week 13 9 ATT / 19 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 33 YDS / 1 TD at Broncos 11/26/2023 Week 12 9 ATT / 65 YDS / 0 TDs 7 TAR / 4 REC / 14 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Steelers 11/19/2023 Week 11 12 ATT / 31 YDS / 1 TD 5 TAR / 2 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs at Ravens 11/12/2023 Week 10 17 ATT / 107 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 2 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.