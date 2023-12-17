Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco has a good matchup in Week 15 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), up against the Chicago Bears. The Bears are allowing the 10th-most passing yards in the NFL, 230.8 per game.

Flacco has passed for 565 yards (282.5 per game) this year, connecting on 55.1% of his throws with five TD passes with two INTs. Also, Flacco has compiled -1 rushing yards (-0.5 per game) on four carries.

Flacco vs. the Bears

Flacco vs the Bears (since 2021): No games

No games Chicago has given up 300 or more passing yards to a total of two opposing players this year.

13 players have tossed one or more touchdowns in a game against the Bears this season.

Seven opposing quarterbacks have thrown for at least two TDs in a game against Chicago in 2023.

Four players have thrown for three or more TDs in an outing against the Bears this season.

The 230.8 passing yards per game yielded by the Bears defense makes them the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense.

The Bears' defense ranks 29th in the NFL with 24 passing TDs conceded so far this season.

Joe Flacco Passing Props vs. the Bears

Passing Yards: 227.5 (-115)

227.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (+145)

Flacco Passing Insights

The Browns pass on 53.5% of their plays and run on 46.5%. They are 13th in NFL play in points scored.

Flacco has averaged 6.3 yards per pass attempt this year.

Flacco has thrown for a touchdown in all two games this year, with more than one TD pass each time.

He has scored five of his team's 26 offensive touchdowns this season (19.2%).

Flacco has attempted four passes in the red zone (4.5% of his team's red zone plays).

Flacco's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. Jaguars 12/10/2023 Week 14 26-for-45 / 311 YDS / 3 TDs / 1 INT 4 ATT / -1 YDS / 0 TDs at Rams 12/3/2023 Week 13 23-for-44 / 254 YDS / 2 TDs / 1 INT 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

