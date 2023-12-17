Kareem Hunt has a difficult matchup when his Cleveland Browns meet the Chicago Bears in Week 15 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Bears allow 83.7 rushing yards per game, second-best in the league.

On 111 attempts, Hunt has run for 361 yards (32.8 ypg), with seven rushing TDs. Hunt also accumulates 5.6 receiving yards per game, catching 11 passes for 62 yards.

Hunt vs. the Bears

Hunt vs the Bears (since 2021): 1 GP / 81 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

1 GP / 81 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Bears have not given up 100 or more yards on the ground to an opposing rusher in the 2023 season.

Chicago has allowed one or more rushing TDs to seven opposing players this year.

The Bears have not allowed any opposing players to record more than one rushing TD against them this season.

Hunt will square off against the NFL's second-ranked run defense this week. The Bears give up 83.7 yards on the ground per game.

Opponents of the Bears have put up seven touchdowns on the ground (0.5 per game). The Bears' defense is fourth in the league in that category.

Kareem Hunt Rushing Props vs. the Bears

Rushing Yards: 32.5 (-111)

Hunt Rushing Insights

Hunt has hit the rushing yards over in five of 10 opportunities (50.0%).

The Browns, who are 13th in NFL play in points scored, have passed 53.5% of the time while running 46.5%.

He has carried the ball in 111 of his team's 418 total rushing attempts this season (26.6%).

Hunt has a rushing touchdown in six of 11 games this year, including multiple rushing TDs once.

He has seven total touchdowns this season (26.9% of his team's 26 offensive TDs).

He has 20 red zone rushing carries (45.5% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Kareem Hunt Receiving Props vs the Bears

Receiving Yards: 4.5 (-110)

Hunt Receiving Insights

In 22.2% of his opportunities (twice in nine games), Hunt has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Hunt has been targeted on 14 of his team's 480 passing attempts this season (2.9% target share).

He has picked up 4.4 yards per target (62 yards on 14 targets).

Hunt, in 11 games this season, has zero TD receptions.

Hunt's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Jaguars 12/10/2023 Week 14 10 ATT / 27 YDS / 1 TD 1 TAR / 1 REC / 3 YDS / 0 TDs at Rams 12/3/2023 Week 13 12 ATT / 48 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Broncos 11/26/2023 Week 12 7 ATT / 22 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Steelers 11/19/2023 Week 11 12 ATT / 36 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 1 YDS / 0 TDs at Ravens 11/12/2023 Week 10 10 ATT / 32 YDS / 1 TD 0 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

